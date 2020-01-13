Florida Bank Says Execs Stole Secrets Before Jumping Ship

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida sued five former executives Friday for allegedly stealing confidential customer information and bank trade secrets before hastily quitting and taking a team of 12 to a rival bank. The mass departure for rival One Florida Bank, done on Dec. 26 without notice, hollowed out Seacoast's commercial banking business in the Central Florida region, the most mature commercial business market for the Stuart, Florida-based Seacoast, according to the suit. Seacoast says the timing of the departures was meant "to blindside Seacoast" during a holiday week when most executives were on vacation and could not easily take quick...

