Securitizations Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP was at the forefront of securitization trends in 2019, from its work with solar partnership interests to mortgage-backed securities, earning a spot in Law360’s 2019 Securitizations Groups of the Year. Mayer Brown puts considerable emphasis on its structured finance group, with roughly 100 attorneys who do such work, although many lawyers work in additional practice areas as well, said Julie Gillespie, co-head of the structured finance practice. “It’s one of the top three practice groups within the firm, so it is a significant practice area,” Gillespie said. “One of the biggest things that differentiates our practice from other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS