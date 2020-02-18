Securitizations Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray helped Dunkin’ Brands issue $1.7 billion worth of notes backed by nearly its entire revenue stream and represented ServPro Industries on the first-ever whole business securitization in the restoration industry, landing the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Securitizations Groups of the Year. Embedded within Ropes & Gray LLP’s finance practice, the securitizations team comprises attorneys focused on the area and well-versed in other financial subspecialties, group leader Patricia Lynch said. “We think we’re all better lawyers if we can all practice in more than one subspecialty of finance,” Lynch said, “and we believe we provide better service...

