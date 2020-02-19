Securitizations Group Of The Year: Weil Gotshal

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP guided several of the most cutting-edge securitization deals of the past year, including the $1.3 billion overhaul of fast-food chain Jack in the Box, earning the firm a spot on Law360’s 2019 Securitization Groups of the Year. Weil’s structured finance and derivatives team advised Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley on the whole-business securitization of the California-based Jack in the Box chain. The transaction, which closed in July, pulled from all elements of the restaurant’s business, including intellectual property, franchisee royalty streams and real estate. “It was their first whole-business securitization,” Weil’s head of U.S. structured finance...

