PE-Backed Global Risk Partners Buys Regional Broker

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 12:20 PM GMT) -- Private equity-backed insurance consolidator Global Risk Partners said Monday it had bought a regional commercial broker, with plans to use the business as a “hub” for further growth in England. London-based GRP said it had bought Birrell Group, which is made up of Kingsway Insurance Services and Bausor Hall Associates, for an amount of money that it did not disclose. GRP, which is backed by Penta Capital, spent £68 million ($88 million) in the year to March 2019 on acquiring 15 regional brokers in Britain, according to its annual report published in December. It now controls premiums worth £800 million, with...

