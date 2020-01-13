No Confiscation Hearing Hold In Nigeria Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 5:57 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday refused to postpone confiscation proceedings against a woman who laundered stolen public funds on behalf of a former Nigerian politician convicted of defrauding his oil-rich state of tens of millions of pounds, despite the ill health of her lawyer. Judge David Tomlinson denied the application presented on behalf of Udoamaka Onuigbo, who has a child with James Ibori, the governor of Delta State in Nigeria. Ibori, who held the position from 1999 to 2007, admitted in 2012 to a fraud totaling more than £50 million and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Onuigbo was Ibori’s...

