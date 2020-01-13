'NewLaw' Firm Atrium Lays Off Attorneys And Staff

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:03 PM EST) -- Venture capital-backed legal technology company and corporate law firm Atrium has reportedly laid off a number of attorneys and staff just over two years after its splashy entrance into the legal market and less than a year after one of its co-founders left the company. Atrium LLP, which serves technology startups and operates alongside a venture capital-backed legal technology company called Atrium LTS, has laid off a significant portion of its legal workforce amid an internal restructuring, according to a LinkedIn post Sunday by an attorney who left the firm in December. Tony Wang, who served as a general and corporate...

