Germany Whops Pesticide Cartel With $172M In Fines

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Germany’s antitrust enforcer has fined seven pesticide companies with €154.6 million ($172.1 million) after finding that they had worked together to fix prices for customers in the Western European country. The Bundeskartellamt revealed the fines Monday, saying that it took into account the companies’ cooperation and that they all “have acknowledged the facts as established ... and agreed to a settlement” when calculating the fines. Beginning in 1998, the watchdog says, the cartel worked together to create bi-annual price lists for its members' “plant protection products,” and stopped their illegal activities only after the Bundeskartellamt raided their premises in 2015....

