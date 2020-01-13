Assets Of UK Businessman With Suspected Mob Links Frozen

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 4:44 PM GMT) -- British investigators have secured a £1.13 million ($1.46 million) account freezing order against a property developer with suspected links to serious organized crime, the National Crime Agency said Monday. The order was granted at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Jan. 9 over a bank account linked to 500 M Ltd., a company connected with Mansoor Hussain. The businessman was ordered to reveal the source of the money he used to start and develop his £10 million real-estate empire in July, when the NCA secured its first so-called unexplained wealth order linked to an individual with suspected connections to organized crime. Account freezing orders...

