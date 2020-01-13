Firm Leaders Expect Sluggish Growth, Worsening Economy

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- Law firm managers scanning the horizon in early 2020 have an increasingly pessimistic outlook on both firm performance and the economy, according to a new report, with firm leaders’ confidence in the U.S. economy dipping below neutral for the first time in over three years. The Law Firm Leaders Confidence Index released Monday by Citi Private Bank found that half of firm leaders expect the U.S. economy will remain the same during the first half of 2020, while 39% say it will get worse. Opinions on the global economy were even more gloomy, with only 6% expecting it to improve and...

