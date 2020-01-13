Justices Slam Door On Pleas To Redo Patent Eligibility

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The chances of the U.S. Supreme Court altering patent eligibility standards anytime soon all but evaporated Monday, attorneys say, as the justices rejected five cases on the contentious issue and ignored pleas from the government and the Federal Circuit to provide more clarity. Among the cases the court refused to hear was one U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco urged the court last month to take to resolve "substantial uncertainty" in patent eligibility law. In addition, many judges on the Federal Circuit have said the law should be clarified. By turning aside those calls, as well as numerous others in other petitions and amicus...

