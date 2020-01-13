Cravath, Troutman Sanders Steer $375M ID Analytics Buy

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:27 PM EST) -- NortonLifeLock said Monday it will sell ID Analytics, its credit and fraud risk business, to LexisNexis Risk Solutions in a $375 million deal steered by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Troutman Sanders LLP. The sale of ID Analytics LLC will allow NortonLifeLock Inc. to focus on its consumer cyber-safety business, while LexisNexis Risk Solutions will bolster its data and analytics capabilities, the announcement said. LexisNexis is a unit of RELX Group PLC, a U.K.-based publisher and analytics company that also owns Law360. ID Analytics focuses on credit and fraud risk services for enterprise-level companies. Its credit risk business provides alternative...

