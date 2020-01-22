GCs Must Brace For AI-Based Litigation Risks

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- As in-house lawyers embrace artificial intelligence, they should get ahead of growing litigation risks by beefing up their compliance departments and preparing for breaches, according to a report released Wednesday by Crowell & Moring LLP. The international law firm's eighth annual report, titled "Litigation Forecast 2020: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know for the Coming Year," looks at the litigation trends and challenges that legal departments are likely to face over the next 12 months, with a focus on how technology opens up companies to new litigation threats. "While this new era ushers in tremendous opportunities for companies and consumers alike,...

