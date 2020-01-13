Instructure Slams Activist Investor's Opposition To $2B Sale

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- Instructure's board of directors on Monday accused an activist investor of spreading a "misleading narrative" in an effort to tank the education software company's $2 billion take-private deal with Thoma Bravo. In a letter to shareholders, Instructure Inc.'s board of directors said that "a certain activist investor" is "deliberately perpetuating a false and misleading narrative about the board's deliberations, intentions and strategic transactions process" surrounding the acquisition. The statement did not identify the investor by name, although several shareholders have publicly spoken out against the deal. "We view it as unreasonable and disingenuous to argue that an exhaustive process led by...

