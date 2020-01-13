Fla. Pot Co. Says It Was Smeared In Short-Selling Scheme

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Sunshine State's largest medical marijuana company is alleging that a research firm defamed it in a report late last year in an effort to drive down the company’s stock price. In a complaint filed Friday in Florida state court, Trulieve Inc. says that Grizzly Research LLC colluded with a short seller and purported investment analyst to promulgate a false report smearing the pot company and then profited off the subsequent tumble in the stock's value. "The truth matters deeply to the Trulieve team, and we are proud to champion honesty in our industry and hopefully prevent this firm from using...

