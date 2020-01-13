Okla. AG Sues Opioid Distributors For Ignoring Red Flags

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma attorney general on Monday announced he is filing suit against three opioid distributors for allegedly fueling the opioid crisis in the state by ignoring suspicious orders of painkillers, saying at a press conference that the companies have "blood on their hands." Attorney General Mike Hunter said that McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen failed at their critical functions and duties to prevent the flood of opioids into the state over decades and that these companies have a responsibility to stop suspicious orders and report those orders to authorities. These companies were happy to meet the demand for opioids created...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS