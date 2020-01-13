Ex-Kasowitz Atty Says He Was Victim Of Racial, Gay Bias

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A former partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP is suing the firm in California court, alleging he faced discrimination because he's black and gay before being suddenly fired. David Fermino, who was at the firm for a mere 15 months, says his former firm also shorted him on $190,000 in promised pay before cutting him loose "without any notice, let alone a prior conversation about his work, clients, billable hours or his performance." After being hired as a "special" nonequity partner in mid-2017 making $400,000 a year, Fermino said he quickly realized that, as the only African American and openly gay...

