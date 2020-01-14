Full Fed. Circ. Won't Eye PTAB Order Junking Suboxone IPRs

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revisit an earlier ruling that upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision not to review a patent on the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, drawing a strong dissent from a circuit judge that called the board’s action “seriously flawed.” The dissent penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman came as the full circuit court on Monday denied a rehearing petition by BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., which had argued that a split panel in August incorrectly dismissed its appeal of the PTAB’s decision to deny inter partes review of Aquestive Therapeutics’ patent. The board’s ruling had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS