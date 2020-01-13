Ex-Deutsche Trader Says DOJ Outsourced Spoofing Probe

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A former trader at Deutsche Bank is seeking to convince an Illinois federal judge that prosecutors outsourced their investigation into spoofing to the bank and its counsel at Linklaters, Cadwalader and Kirkland, raising the same constitutional rights issue as in U.S. v. Connolly. In a motion filed Friday, James Vorley urged U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. to suppress the answers he gave to a bank investigator about alleged spoofing in 2015, saying he was forced to talk or lose more than a half million pounds in compensation. Vorley alleges the U.S. Department of Justice was behind the interview, and...

