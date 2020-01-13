Justices Decline To Hear Allens Ch. 7 Trustee's Fraud Case

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal brought by the Chapter 7 trustee for bankrupt vegetable cannery Allens Inc. that challenged the dismissal of his fraud claims against the company’s creditors and professionals stemming from a $160 million asset sale. The decision keeps in place an Eighth Circuit ruling that declined to revive R. Ray Fulmer's claims that more than 20 creditors and professionals conspired to fix the 2014 asset sale and take more than $107 million in assets for themselves. In its March 2018 opinion, the Eighth Circuit’s Bankruptcy Appellate Panel affirmed the U.S. Bankruptcy Court...

