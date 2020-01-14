Greenberg Traurig Nabs Mueller Alum For Investigations Team

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- A prosecutor from the Mueller investigation's team is headed to Greenberg Traurig LLP in Washington, D.C., where she will be a shareholder in the firm's expanding white collar defense and special investigations practice, the firm announced Monday. Kyle Freeny, who was one of 19 prosecutors working on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election from June 2017 through October 2018, started in her new role on Monday, the firm said. The attorney is one of the firm's first D.C. hires of 2020. An expert in cross-border financial matters, she will focus on government and internal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS