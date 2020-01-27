Crowell Nabs Ex-Kirkland Partner To Grow Litigation Practice

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring has hired a former Kirkland & Ellis partner for its complex civil litigation practice, in a move that the Washington, D.C.-based firm said adds to its capabilities to defend large companies in high-stakes litigation and enforcement actions. Andrew Pruitt, who was a trial lawyer and a litigator at Kirkland for the past eight years, has joined Crowell’s D.C. office as a partner, the firm announced on Jan. 14. Pruitt’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, investigations and other government enforcement matters. “What was immediately attractive about Crowell was that it was clear they are a young entrepreneurial forward-thinking...

