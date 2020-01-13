Fla. Pot Legalization Question Fails To Qualify For 2020 Ballot

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Florida voters will not decide whether to legalize marijuana this year after ballot initiative organizers said Monday they could not muster enough signatures by the Feb. 1 deadline to qualify for the election. Make It Legal Florida said it collected a total of more than 700,000 unverified petitions and will use them to put the question to voters in 2022. But the group had submitted fewer than half of the verified signatures needed to qualify for the 2020 election as of Monday, according to a Florida Division of Elections database. Make It Legal raised more than $8.75 million since kicking off...

