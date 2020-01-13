Harvard Law Prof Lessig Sues NYT For 'Clickbait Defamation'

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig launched what he called a "clickbait defamation" action against The New York Times on Monday in Massachusetts federal court, claiming an article in the newspaper falsely implied he defended the notion of taking charitable donations from Jeffrey Epstein. Lessig is suing the Times, reporter Nellie Bowles, editor Ellen Pollock and executive editor Dean Baquet over a Sept. 14 article that focused on Lessig's opinion on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's history of accepting money from Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison last year while facing further sex trafficking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS