FDA Says E-Cig Guidance Irrelevant To Vape Group's Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a Kentucky federal judge Monday that a vaping industry group's claims that the agency improperly shortened a deadline for e-cigarette makers to get approval of their products for the market doesn't belong in that state, as the guidance the group pointed to doesn't affect questions of jurisdiction in the case. The FDA responded to claims Friday by the Vapor Technology Association and member Vapor Stockroom that the guidance the agency issued earlier this month announcing its enforcement of a May 2020 deadline proved the agency understated its plan to use this deadline all along....

