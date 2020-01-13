Senate Dems Want CFPB's Lowball Restitution Orders Probed

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- Democratic senators on Monday urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's internal watchdog to probe how the agency calculates restitution orders for firms accused of wrongdoing, citing recent cases where harmed consumers didn't see a dime. The group of 15 lawmakers led by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the CFPB under director Kathleen Kraninger appeared to be reducing payments to harmed consumers or undercounting their numbers, allowing companies that settle with the agency to pocket most or all of their ill-gotten gains. "The bureau's approach to restitution under Director Kraninger also creates a perverse incentive for companies...

