6 Insights For Tax Advisers About Special-Needs Trusts

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Government benefit programs like supplemental Security Income, or SSI, and Medicaid drive special-needs planning. These programs all but require that planning for the future of a family member with an intellectual or developmental disability, or IDD, include a special-needs trust. Estate and financial planners work together to create legacy assets, fund life goals, and select the assets that will fund trusts. They collaborate with clients in the selection of the trustee, guardian and contingent beneficiaries. Tax advisers, in my experience, too often come late to the conversation. Planning choices that effect tax liabilities are not always obvious, especially in light of the...

