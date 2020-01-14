UK Bans Credit Cards For Gambling In Debt Crackdown

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 12:27 PM GMT) -- Gambling businesses in Britain will no longer be allowed to let consumers go into debt over any bets from April 14, following a government review of online gambling and social responsibility. Gamblers in the U.K. will no longer be allowed to use their credit cards to place bets starting in April. (AP) Research by the Gambling Commission has found that 22% of punters using credit cards to place bets are problem betters. The commission also found examples of Britons building up tens of thousands of pounds of debt because they had credit card balances available. "The ban that we have announced today...

