French Insurer Announces Consolidation Of EU Operations

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 1:29 PM GMT) -- The property and commercial arm of French insurance giant AXA has merged two of its major business units into the European arm of its insurance business, XL Insurance Company SE. AXA XL, a property and commercial insurer and subsidiary of the French group, said Monday that the deal to fold the two businesses — AXA Corporate Solutions and AXA ART — into its European arm was approved by regulators in December. Greg Hendrick, chief executive of AXA XL, said the merger will allow the company to “streamline our processes to the benefit of our clients and brokers.” He said he is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS