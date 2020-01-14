Blackstone Units Pledge $850M To Altus Power For Growth

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:57 PM EST) -- Two affiliates of Blackstone Group are leading an $850 million recapitalization for Altus Power America Inc. that is meant to help it achieve a goal of growing its portfolio to over $1 billion of commercial and industrial solar assets, the companies said Tuesday. The agreement will see Blackstone’s GSO Capital Partners LP and a consortium-led Blackstone Insurance Solutions provide Connecticut-based Altus Power with preferred and minority equity and investment grade-rated debt financing, plus a construction-to-term loan facility from a syndicate of commercial banks, according to a statement. The deal comes as Altus Power has been receiving increased demand from its private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS