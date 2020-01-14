Atty Errors Keep Girardi, 'Housewives' Star In Lender Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- A series of mistakes by lawyers representing attorney Tom Girardi, his law firm and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, has cost them their bid to dismiss a case where lender Stillwell Madison LLC seeks to recover a $5.1 million loan. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan on Friday tossed the motion to dismiss the Arizona federal suit — in which Stillwell alleges the plaintiffs improperly used loan proceeds intended for business purposes to live the high life — after one of the Girardis' attorneys, California-based Robert C. Baker of Baker Keener & Nahra LLP, signed...

