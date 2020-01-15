Final CFIUS Regs Ready New Era Of Inbound Deal Scrutiny

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- Final regulations to overhaul the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States offer special treatment to three countries and provide more guidance to investment funds while allowing for future adjustments on how the U.S. screens deals for national security concerns. "The simple fact that we are now at final rules is a great accomplishment," said Shearman & Sterling LLP CFIUS partner John Beahn. "People forget that this is the culmination of a multiyear process to update the scope of CFIUS and to expand its jurisdiction. After all of that, at least we now have final rules that should hopefully bring...

