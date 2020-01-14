Leadership Concerns May Trump Pay In Driving Partner Moves

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The most common reason for partners to switch firms is not compensation but a lack of faith in leadership, according to a report released Tuesday by recruiting services firm Major Lindsey & Africa that also found most partners don't do their due diligence before moving. The report found that 44% of lateral partners who make a move do so because they lack confidence in the management or strategy at their current firm. Compensation ranked fourth, coming after lack of support for their practice and problems with firm culture. However, when evaluating a new firm, partners often don't fully investigate before moving,...

