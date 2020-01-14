US, Japan, EU Look To Squeeze China On Industrial Subsidies

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Top trade officials for the U.S., Japan and the European Union agreed to strengthen global rules against trade-distorting subsidies on Tuesday, forming a unified front against China. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan and Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama emerged from their meeting in Washington, D.C., with a joint statement declaring that the World Trade Organization's subsidy rules are outdated and in need of updating. The statement did not mention China by name, but all three governments have clashed with Beijing over the broad reach of its industrial subsidy programs and have been working for two years...

