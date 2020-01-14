Atrium Layoffs Highlight Difficulty Of Taking On BigLaw

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Even in a legal industry widely described as ripe for innovation, the recent layoffs at "next generation" law firm Atrium have not come as a surprise to those who say dislodging BigLaw's vise grip on corporate lawyering is a huge undertaking that very well could take dozens of Atriums to accomplish. There aren't enough high-quality, low-cost legal services in the U.S. to meet the needs of the business and consumer markets, and there are numerous ventures at any given time aimed at resolving that quandary, according to Daniel Linna, director of law and technology initiatives at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law....

