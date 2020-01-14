Dem 2020 Candidates Defend Tax Increases For Health Plans

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 11:47 PM EST) -- Several candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination defended proposals to increase taxes on the wealthiest earners and corporations as a means to pay for various plans to overhaul the federal health care system during a debate Tuesday night. Candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg stressed the importance of funding their plans to improve or overhaul the federal health care system. Each of them offered different tax proposals, varying in detail, to help pay for the increased spending needed to fund their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS