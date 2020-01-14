SEC Warns Investors Of IEO Dangers And Limited Remedies

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- Investors should be cautious about investing in initial exchange offerings, particularly when an exchange avoids discussion of how federal securities laws apply to its activities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in an investor alert Tuesday. Investors should be particularly wary of IEOs touting registration with requisite regulators, as “there is no such thing as an SEC-approved IEO,” the SEC said. The alert comes about two and a half years after the SEC released a bulletin warning investors about the dangers of investing in initial coin offerings. IEOs and ICOs are related in that they both involve the offering of...

