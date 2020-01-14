Contentious Miss. Trial Court Pick Reports $1.3M Net Worth

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- One of President Donald Trump's controversial nominees to the federal trial bench, a Mississippi state judge and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP alum, has reported a net worth of roughly $1.3 million, according to financial disclosures. Judge Cory T. Wilson of the Mississippi Court of Appeals, who was recently grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee over his background in partisan politics and views that some Democrats see as extreme, provided updated financial reports to the committee on Jan. 7, a day before the confirmation hearing. At the time the disclosure was filed earlier this month, Judge Wilson had total assets of...

