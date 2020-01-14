Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Wins For EBay, Others On GUI Patents

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld inter partes review decisions invalidating two graphical user interface patents challenged by eBay and others, rejecting the patent owner's argument that the petitions should have been tossed for not naming Amazon as an interested party. In a decision issued Dec. 23 and unsealed Tuesday, the appeals court ruled that patentee Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd., known as GEMSA, failed to present any evidence that Amazon.com controlled the petitions filed by eBay, Booking.com and Alibaba, so it cannot be considered an interested party. "GEMSA did not meet its burden to 'produce some evidence that tends to...

