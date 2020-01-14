House Bill Would Let FDA Regulate CBD As A Supplement

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of representatives has introduced a bill that would provide the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the authority to regulate CBD as a dietary supplement in the wake of calls for the federal agency to provide clarity regarding regulation of the hemp-derived product. H.R. 5587, introduced Monday by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., would also require a study and report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the regulatory and market barriers for hemp farmers, according to a news release on the legislation. The text of the bill was not immediately available Tuesday. Peterson said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS