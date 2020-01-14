Lawmakers Told Lack Of Research Belies Pot's Risks, Benefits

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- The recent proliferation of cannabis products has raised a great public health concern since too little is known about the efficacy and risks of these substances, federal regulators are expected to tell lawmakers Wednesday at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on cannabis policy. In prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing, witnesses from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health warned that the local legalization of marijuana in many states and federal descheduling of hemp had flooded the market with CBD and THC products, many promising healthful and safe results despite the lack of...

