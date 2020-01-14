Medical Device Co. Hits Ch. 11 To Shed Most Of $104M Debt

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- REVA Medical Inc. filed for Chapter 11 in a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday, saying development costs outstripped the medical device maker's ability to persuade doctors to buy its products and that it has an agreement in hand for a $90 million debt-for-equity swap. The San Diego-based company said it ran up $104.5 million in debt developing blood vessel implants and was unable to ramp up sales quickly enough in a “challenging marketing environment” to head off a liquidity crisis, which led it to negotiate a restructuring agreement with its lenders. REVA — which was founded in 1998 and went public in...

