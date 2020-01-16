What The Largest PE Funds From 2019 Tell Us About 2020

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- The largest private equity funds that closed in 2019 illustrate multiple trends that are expected to continue throughout 2020, including North America’s continued fundraising dominance and the industry’s increasing focus on technology. A total of six law firms advised on the 15 largest private equity funds that closed last year, according to data provided by research firm Preqin, although legal counsel information for two of the funds was not immediately available. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP advised on the highest number of any firm, serving as counsel for four of the top 15. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised on three,...

