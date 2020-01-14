Insurer Pledges 'Long' Battle With Buckley Over $6M Claim

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A North Carolina insurance company is promising to wage a "long and hotly-contested" court battle with Buckley LLP over a disputed $6 million payout and allegations that the firm covered up an investigation into the conduct of co-founder Andy Sandler that precipitated his departure. While the case between the top-shelf Washington, D.C., financial services firm and Oxford Insurance Co. is still in an early stage, both sides appear committed to a scorched-earth strategy and plenty of rhetorical bomb-throwing. In one recent filing in a Charlotte court, Buckley called Oxford's actions "embarrassing," adding that the firm had "no obligation to sugarcoat" them...

