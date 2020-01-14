UK Pharma Co. Scores Patent For Magic Mushroom Treatment

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A U.K.-based mental health care company announced it has been granted a U.S. patent for a formulation that includes an active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, which the company is researching as a treatment for drug-resistant depression. Compass Pathways Ltd.’s Monday statement announcing the acquisition of U.S. Patent No. 10,519,175 said the formulation includes psilocybin, the ingredient in so-called magic mushrooms. The patent also includes the use of the company’s “investigational” formulation in a therapy protocol for patients with treatment-resistant depression, according to the statement. Compass said its therapy protocol was well-tolerated among healthy adult volunteers with support from trained therapists in...

