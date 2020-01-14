Bitcoin Founder Reveals Holdings After Sanctions Threat

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright told a Florida federal court on Tuesday that he had handed over a list of his bitcoin holdings, after the court had threatened him with sanctions over his failure to comply with discovery orders in a bitter dispute with his former partner's estate. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom had told Wright in an order on Friday that he could be subjected to additional sanctions if he wasn't able to produce a list of his holdings by Feb. 3, but Wright told the judge on Tuesday that he had acquired access to the bitcoin holdings, which are...

