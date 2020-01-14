Boies Schiller Pulls The Plug On Orlando Office

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has shut down its small, three-attorney office in Orlando, Florida, following the retirement of one of its partners there, the firm confirmed Tuesday. A firm spokesman told Law360 that the office was shuttered for the "efficient management of the firm." The closure came at the end of 2019, after longtime partner Gary K. Harris retired. The two other attorneys in the Orlando office — partners Karen C. Dyer and Cynthia Christian — have moved to Boies Schiller's Miami office, according to the firm's website. Dyer focuses on class actions, securities litigation and banking and financial services, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS