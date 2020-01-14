PTAB Grapples With Gasoline Definition In Sunoco IP Row

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upholds the validity of two Sunoco gasoline blending patents, which the company said Tuesday during a two-hour hearing that it paid $140 million to acquire, will likely turn on how it defines gasoline. That matter dominated the consolidated inter partes review hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, where Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LLC argued that only the finished fuel product, after it’s blended with butane and leaves the refinery, counts as gasoline for the purposes of determining whether its patents are valid. But Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Powder Stream Logistics LLC argued that the...

