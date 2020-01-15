Lloyd's Broker Takes Stake In Bermudan Underwriter

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 2:11 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London insurer Tysers has said it will buy a minority stake in Bermuda’s first independent managing general agent as it continues to expand its presence in the wholesale market. Tysers, which has been operating for 200 years, said on Tuesday that it will invest in Helix Underwriting Partners Ltd., a Bermuda-based underwriter focusing on property and casualty insurance and cover for financial lines. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. Helix, which was formed in 2018, is Bermuda’s first independent managing general agent — an insurance platform that allows underwriters to run their own businesses through its...

