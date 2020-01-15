Former Boies Schiller Lawyers Open 15-Atty Litigation Firm

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- Three Boies Schiller Flexner LLP lawyers are bringing together colleagues from their former employer and three other firms to launch a 15-attorney litigation shop with locations in New York and Miami, the latest in a series of recent departures from the legal powerhouse. Kyle Roche, Jason Cyrulnik and Vel Freedman on Jan. 3 opened Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP with nine other Boies Schiller attorneys. They are joined at the new firm by one lawyer each from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. The firm plans to tackle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS